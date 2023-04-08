Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 143,607 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Harmonic worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT opened at $14.61 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

