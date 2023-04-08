HC Wainwright Cuts Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target to $2.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 236,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

