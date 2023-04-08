HC Wainwright Cuts Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target to $2.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of FRLN stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.