HC Wainwright Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $23.00

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLO. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.