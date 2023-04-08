HC Wainwright Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $23.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLO. Bank of America downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.23.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

