Head-To-Head Analysis: Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) versus Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ)

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angion Biomedica and Argos Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angion Biomedica $2.30 million 7.50 -$38.81 million ($0.50) -1.15 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Angion Biomedica has higher revenue and earnings than Argos Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angion Biomedica N/A -65.19% -54.11% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.0% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Angion Biomedica shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Angion Biomedica has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Angion Biomedica and Argos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angion Biomedica 0 3 0 0 2.00 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung. It also develops ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic to treat acute organ injuries, such as delayed graft function; ROCK2 inhibitors programs for fibrotic diseases; and CYP11B2 inhibitor program. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

