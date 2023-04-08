Head-To-Head Review: Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) vs. Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trip.com Group and Edgio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Edgio 0 4 0 1 2.40

Valuation & Earnings

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $44.70, indicating a potential upside of 18.76%. Edgio has a consensus price target of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 274.22%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

This table compares Trip.com Group and Edgio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.91 billion 8.30 $206.00 million $0.28 134.43 Edgio $217.63 million 0.73 -$54.76 million ($0.50) -1.44

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trip.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 6.45% 0.31% 0.18% Edgio -27.17% -16.61% -8.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Edgio on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

