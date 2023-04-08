Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $706.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,842 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.