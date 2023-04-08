Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 14.9% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $21.63 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00062425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,633,415,341 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,633,415,340.92606 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06519318 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $30,995,102.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.