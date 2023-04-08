Hedron (HDRN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $95.19 Million

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Hedron token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedron has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedron has a total market cap of $95.19 million and $66,773.14 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

