Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.18

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.18 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 170.50 ($2.12). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 175.25 ($2.18), with a volume of 573,902 shares trading hands.

Henderson International Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.57. The firm has a market cap of £343.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,503.57.

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

Henderson International Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Henderson International Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Henderson International Income Trust

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.