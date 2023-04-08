Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.78

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €65.78 ($71.50) and traded as high as €74.36 ($80.83). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €73.98 ($80.41), with a volume of 641,564 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HEN3 shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.87.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

