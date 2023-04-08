Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3.30 to $3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Heritage Insurance Price Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.79. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 202,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,509,785.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 208,460 shares of company stock worth $414,942 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

