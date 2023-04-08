Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $227,699.77

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $178.89 million and approximately $227,699.77 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.90 or 0.00017473 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00030914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018688 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003485 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,017.42 or 0.99975882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.94208668 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $254,041.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.