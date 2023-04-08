Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Hibbett Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $39.58 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In other Hibbett news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Natixis acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Stories

