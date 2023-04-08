Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Insider Buys £49,995 in Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) insider Patricia Dimond purchased 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 660 ($8.20) per share, with a total value of £49,995 ($62,090.16).

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 678 ($8.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £606.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 694.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 617.57. Hilton Food Group plc has a one year low of GBX 495.42 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,248 ($15.50).

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

