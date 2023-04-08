holoride 24-Hour Volume Reaches $99,774.13 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $22.97 million and $99,774.13 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.72 or 0.06664484 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00021347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00017670 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03878526 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $95,721.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

