Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

