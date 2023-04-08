Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 207,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 192,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houston American Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Houston American Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

