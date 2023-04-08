Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on June 5th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7137 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
Shares of HWDJY opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $45.00.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
