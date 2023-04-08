Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on June 5th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7137 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of HWDJY opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

