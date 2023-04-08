Human Investing LLC Acquires 808 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.1% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 81.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

