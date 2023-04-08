Human Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Human Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Infosys by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,276,000 after buying an additional 9,539,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,324,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.25 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

