Human Investing LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VCEB opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.15.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

