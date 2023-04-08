Human Investing LLC Has $479,000 Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 572.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 73.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 299,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at about $9,266,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.80 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

