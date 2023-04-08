Human Investing LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

