IFS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,130 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 387,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS UFEB opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $63.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

