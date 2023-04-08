IFS Advisors LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

IFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 12.2% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.