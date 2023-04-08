ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.49 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,382,556 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.47. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
