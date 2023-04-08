ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.49 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,382,556 shares changing hands.

ImmuPharma Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.47. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

ImmuPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.