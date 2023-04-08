Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.00

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 8321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Indivior Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.34.

About Indivior

(Get Rating)

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.