InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Raised to “Outperform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.33.

InflaRx Trading Down 9.8 %

InflaRx stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $243.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

