Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Shares Up 0.1%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 2,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.