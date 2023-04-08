Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Sells $37,025.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $78.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

