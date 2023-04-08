Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $52,960.65 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $52,960.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $36.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

