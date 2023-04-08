Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Sells 8,212 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $856.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $63,495,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,522,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

