Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells $243,000.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

