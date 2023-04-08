Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $538,120.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

