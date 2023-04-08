Insider Selling: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Sells $75,650.50 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $356,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,310 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,799,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

