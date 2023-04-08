Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells $40,371.81 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $40,371.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,293.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 20,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $175,600.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Stories

