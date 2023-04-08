Insider Selling: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) President Sells $32,247.85 in Stock

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $32,247.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffery Tolnar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

