Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Sells $15,850.24 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Erin Rose Neale sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $15,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $559,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several research firms have commented on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 94.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

