Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $65,561.35 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $11,585.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $210,429.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $209,933.79.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $349,431.42.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Symbotic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

