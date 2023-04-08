Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells $205,260.75 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Valvoline Stock Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

