Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

