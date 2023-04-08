InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Trading Up 0.4%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 29,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 65,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

InterCure Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get InterCure alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in InterCure by 9,567.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in InterCure by 756.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InterCure by 70.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterCure during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in InterCure by 222.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd. engages in the business of medical cannabis and biomedicine. It operates through the Investments in Biomed Portfolio Companies and Investments in Medical Cannabis Companies segments. The company was founded by Benjamin Gavish and Erez Gavish on November 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.