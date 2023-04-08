International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $130.50 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

