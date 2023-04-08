International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Trading Up 1.2%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Rating) (NYSE:THM) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.85. 4,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$166.01 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.69.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

