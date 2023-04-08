Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $4.93 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00017577 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $18.14 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001214 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,388,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,539,067 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

