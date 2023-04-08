inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Up 2.9%

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $18.86. 119,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 109,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

inTEST Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $207.84 million, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

