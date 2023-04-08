Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Purchased by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 34,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,557. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

