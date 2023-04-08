iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.67

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $30.58. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $30.58, with a volume of 17,516 shares.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Company Profile

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

