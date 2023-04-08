iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 227.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 267,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 185,653 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $67.17. 8,182,674 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

