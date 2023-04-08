iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,897 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,273,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,413 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,632,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

